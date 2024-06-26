Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate Game's Trailer Reveals February 13 Release

Game was originally slated for 2024

Rocket Panda Games began streaming on Wednesday the first gameplay trailer for the Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate remaster game, and it reveals the February 13, 2025 release date:

Pre-orders for the game begin on Thursday.

The game was originally slated for 2024.

Image via Rocket Panda Games

Rocket Panda Games will release the game for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games . The company is rebuilding the original Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds game in Unreal Engine 5. The new version will have enhanced visuals and improved gameplay mechanics.

Rocket Panda Games describes the game's story:

A mysterious man known as the Phantom has awakened and hatches a plan to unseal his dark powers. By giving ancient weapons known as the F.A. (Fu-mension Artifacts) to youths with special abilities, he convinces them to battle each other with the promise to grant the wishes of the victors. However, each time the Fu-mension Artifacts are used in battle, they create a rift between parallel worlds, which will inevitably unseal the Phantom's powers. Waka, the daughter of the Kumon Family, a clan tasked with protecting the world from the Phantom, and her friend Mikoto, attempt to stop him. However, in an alternate timeline the Phantom manages to escape and kidnaps Waka's younger sister, Nagi. Waka and Mikoto, along with Itsuki, self-proclaimed “Arbiter of Justice" and Yuzuha, a ninja unpersuaded by the lure of the Phantom, set off to rescue Nagi and stop his nefarious plan.

5pb. and MAGES. released the Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds beat'em up spinoff game in the Phantom Breaker franchise in 2013 on XBox Live Arcade. The game is also available on PS Vita, PC, and PS4. The game launched for Switch worldwide in December 2017 under the title Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Overdrive .

The original Phantom Breaker game debuted for Xbox 360 in Japan in 2011. Phantom Breaker: Extra, an enhanced version of the original game, launched for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in Japan in 2013.

Rocket Panda Games released Phantom Breaker: Omnia , a remaster of the Phantom Breaker: Extra 2D anime fighting game, in March 2022. Rocket Panda Games acquired the Phantom Breaker IP in June 2022.

Source: Press release