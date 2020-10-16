Rocket Panda Games Announces Phantom Breaker: Omnia Game for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC in 2021

Rocket Panda Games announced the Phantom Breaker: Omnia 2D fighting game, an update of MAGES. ' Phantom Breaker: Extra game, on Thursday. The game will launch worldwide for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in 2021. The official YouTube channel for PlayStation began streaming an announcement trailer, and the video reveals and previews the theme song "Contradiction" by Eir Aoi .

Rocket Panda Games describes the story:

A mysterious man, known only as ‘Phantom’ appeared in Tokyo—the capital city of Japan—and manipulated vulnerable adolescents into fighting each other, bestowing upon them mystical weapons of great strength known as 'Fu-mension Artifacts.' In exchange, he promised to grant their wish if they survive. Unbeknownst to the combatants, the fierce clashes between Fu-mension Artifacts caused distortions in space-time, which compromised the boundaries between parallel universes. The collapse of these parallel universes would ultimately break the seal, unleashing Phantom's destructive powers.

The game will feature 20 characters, including two new characters and the guest characters Kurisu Makise from the Steins;Gate series and Rimi Sakihata from the Chaos;HEAd series. Other features will include three fighting styles, a rebalanaced fighting system, a remixed soundtrack, and stories from both the original Phantom Breaker and Phantom Breaker: Extra games. The game will feature Japanese and English voice acting, and text options include English, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.

The voice cast includes (Japanese/English):

The original Phantom Breaker game debuted for Xbox 360 in Japan in 2011. Phantom Breaker: Extra, an enhanced version of the original game, launched for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in Japan in 2013.

MAGES. ' Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds game launched for Switch worldwide in December 2017 under the title Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Overdrive . The game launched on XBox Live Arcade in 2013, and is also available on PS Vita, PC, and PS4.

Source: Rocket Panda Games via Gematsu