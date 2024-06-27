Digimon Adventure Anime 25th Anniversary Promo Video Debuts on August 1

Bandai revealed in a new video on Wednesday that the 25th anniversary Digimon Adventure anime promotional video will debut on August 1. Yumeta Company will produce the video, which will stream on the official Digimon Partners YouTube channel. The company also announced the series of Digimon comics on Digimon Web will launch beginning August 10.

A new series of comics will be published on the Digimon Web platform featuring art from " Digimon Comic Award" contestants, as well as the new Digimon manga by Digimon Dreamers author Tenya Yabuno .

There will be a 25th anniversary exhibit for Digimon Adventure at Sunshine City in Ikebukuro from August 10-25.

As part of the 25th anniversary, the Digimon Adventure Our War Game! ( Digimon: Our War Game ) and Digimon Adventure 02 : Digimon Hurricane Touchdown!! ( Digimon: The Golden Digimentals ) anime films will screen together as a double feature in theaters in Japan starting on August 9.

Source: Digimon Partners' YouTube channel





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.