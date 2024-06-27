Tono to Inu Anime Streams Teaser Video, Reveals October Debut

Manga about retired samurai, corgi dog living together launched in March 2021

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the television anime adaptation of Rie Nishida 's Tono to Inu ( A Fearful Lord and a Cheerful Dog Live Together as Masters and Servants! ) manga revealed the anime's October premiere and a teaser promotional video on Thursday.

The manga centers on a fearsome samurai, once feared on the battlefield for his great skill. But after his clan came to ruin, he has since lived a quiet and humble life, his intimidating face the only proof of his previous warrior life. One day, he encounters a curious corgi dog, who he is immediately taken with, and they begin a life together.

Nishida launched the manga on Flex Comic's Comic Polaris manga service in March 2021. Flex Comic published the manga's third compiled book volume on February 15.