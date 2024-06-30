Lupin III Kabuki Stage Play Streams Live with English Subtitles on August 11

The Shochiku video on demand service announced on Friday that the traditional kabuki stage play adaptation of Monkey Punch 's Lupin III manga will stream live with English subtitles on August 11 at 9:00 p.m. JST (8:00 a.m. EDT). The archived version of the performance will be available from August 12 at 12:00 a.m. JST (August 11 at 11:00 a.m. EDT) to August 18 at 11:59 p.m. JST (August 18 at 10:59 a.m. EDT).

Shochiku 's YouTube channel is streaming a promotional video for the livestream.

The livestream and archival of the stage play are available for purchase in Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Italy, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States for 4,200 yen (about US$26.10). It's available for purchase in Japan for 4,600 yen (about US$28.59).

The play began running at the Shinbashi Enbujo theater in Tokyo in December.

The play stars:

Ainosuke Kataoka as Lupin III

as Lupin III Matsuya Onoe as Goemon Ishikawa

Emisaburō Ichikawa as Daisuke Jigen

Emiya Ichikawa as Fujiko Mine

as Fujiko Mine Chūsha Ichikawa as Inspector Zenigata

The kabuki stage play's original story depicts Lupin and his friends in the Azuchi-Momoyama period (1568-1600), the same era of legendary Japanese outlaw Ishikawa Goemon.

The Lupin III manga character Daisuke Jigen got a live-action film titled Jigen Daisuke , which debuted on Amazon Prime Video worldwide on October 13. Actor Tetsuji Tamayama reprised his role as the sharpshooter Daisuke Jigen from the live-action 2014 Lupin III film.

Source: Kabuki Web