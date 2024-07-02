Naruto Emblem Battle Arcade Game Launches in N. America This Summer with Playable Machine at Anime Expo

Trailer previews collectible emblem-based battle game

Marvelous, Inc. announced on Tuesday that the Naruto Emblem Battle arcade game will begin its North American rollout this summer, with a playable machine available at Anime Expo .

The game features battles on a 50-inch screen. There are also collectible physical emblems, also known as Shinobi Plates in Japan, similar to cards, used to summon characters in the game. There are different rarities, as well as foil versions. Players get an emblem each time they play.

Marvelous previously ran a location test at Puente Hills Mall in City of Industry, CA and Kiddleton at Japan Village in Brooklyn, NY last November.

Masashi Kishimoto launched the ninja manga Naruto in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1999, and ended the series in November 2014. The manga has spawned the Naruto and Naruto Shippūden television anime series, OVAs, several anime films, spinoff manga, the Boruto sequel manga and anime series, a series of novels, stage plays, and video games.

Anime Expo takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from July 4-7.