Our Dreams At Dusk's Yuhki Kamatani Launches Manga About Female WW2 Soviet Sniper

Manga adapting Tōma Aisaka's Dōshi Shōjo yo, Teki o Ute novel launches on Hayacomic website on July 23

Hayakawa Publishing announced on Wednesday that it will open a new manga website named Hayacomic on July 23. The site will launch with a manga adaptation of Tōma Aisaka's Dōshi Shōjo yo, Teki o Ute (Shoot the Enemy, Comrade Women) novel by manga creator Yuhki Kamatani . The site will also launch with adaptations of Agatha Christie 's classic mystery novel And Then There Were None by Aya Nikaidō, and an adaptation of Stanisław Lem's science fiction classic Solaris by Takehito Moriizumi .

Image via PR Times © Yuhki Kamatani, Hayakawa Publishing

Rasenjin Hayami , manga creator and supervisor of the War's Unwomanly Face manga, is supervising the manga adaptation of Dōshi Shōjo yo, Teki o Ute . Both manga center on female Soviet soldiers during the Second World War.

Aisaka's original novel is his debut work, and shipped in November 2021. The novel's story begins in 1940, centering on Soviet citizen Serafima, who lives in a small village outside Moscow. She hunts deer together with her mother, and enjoys her friendship with her childhood friend Mikhail. When the Germans invade the Soviet Union, her village is caught up in the offensive, with all her friends and family dying or missing as a result. Saved only by a Red Army force, Serafima joins the Red Army and trains as a scout sniper in an all-female unit of snipers, swearing vengeance on her enemies.

The novel won the Agatha Christie Award in 2021, and was nominated for the Naoki Award in 2022. The book's epilogue features a cameo from real-life journalist Svetlana Alexievich , the author of the award winning book War's Unwomanly Face , also focusing on female Red Army soldiers. War's Unwomanly Face was itself adapted into a manga by Keito Koume ( Spice & Wolf manga), with supervision by Rasenjin Hayami .

Kamatani published the 14-volume Nabari No Ou manga in Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine from 2004 to 2010. Yen Press released the manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime series in 2008, and Funimation released the anime in North America in 2009.

Kamatani launched the Our Dreams At Dusk: Shimanami Tasogare manga in the first issue of Shogakukan 's seinen magazine Hibana in March 2015, and moved it to the Manga ONE app when Hibana ended serialization in August 2017. The manga ended with the fourth volume in 2018. Seven Seas released the manga in English.

Kamatani launched the Hiraeth: The End of the Journey ( Hiraeth wa Tabiji no Hate ) manga in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in October 2020, and ended it in May 2022. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga in English digitally,

Source: PR Times