Kuma to Publish Director Akasaka's Princely Training Course, Haberdashery Ginmokusei, More Manga

The Kuma boys' love ( BL ) publisher confirmed the following manga releases during its and Denpa 's panel at Anime Expo on Friday:

Image via Amazon © Mottosu Tonooka, Libre

Betrayer's Love Song

Uragirimono no Love Song

Title:Author: Mottosu TonookaSummary: The manga takes place in Italy in 19xx. The mafia must pick out a new leader and there are two candidates, but they've known each other since childhood as rivals. One of the candidates finds out a secret about the other, and uses it to his advantage. He tells the other candidate that he won't tell anyone if he sleeps with him.

Image via Amazon © Wacoco Waco, Takeshobo

Director Akasaka's Princely Training Course

Akasaka Buchо̄ no Prince Boy Ikusei Keikaku

Title:Author: Wacoco WacoSummary: A doctor is depressed because he can't find a lover. A younger coworker joins the company, and he finds that this young man is actually the heir to the company.

Image via Amazon © Mamita, Tokuma Shoten

Haberdashery Ginmokusei

Ginmokusei no Shitateya

Title:Author:Summary: The manga centers on a man who inherits a haberdashery in Ginza. He's not running the business well, but one day a handsome, well-dressed man comes to the store and tells him how to run the store.

Image via Amazon © Lily Hoshino, Gentosha Comics

Guardians of the Far Frontier

Hategaikaku no Bannin

Title:Author:Summary: The manga centers on an aristocrat who has been assigned to a post far away from the capital. He's a soldier who was the only survivor of a battle, and has PTSD.

The company also confirmed the releases of Nonono Yamada 's Spread Your Wings and Fly and Noriko Kihara 's Even if There's No Rainbow Tomorrow manga.



Denpa itself also revealed that it will release Diva's Little Nuns ( Little Nuns: Nuns and Ducks ) art book in spring 2025. Kadokawa released the two-part artbook in Japan in April 2022.

Image via Amazon © Diva, Kadokawa

Denpa will release the artbook series in two paperback releases with full-color. The release will include all the extras that were in the crowdfunded edition. Denpa will release the two volumes within a month of each other.

Sources: Denpa / Kuma panel at Anime Expo ( Deb Aoki ), Email correspondence





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.