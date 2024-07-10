The Share House's Secret Rule Manga Gets TV Anime by AnimeFesta

OUMA's story of man who trades housework for 'fun' with 2 housemates

Suiseisha announced on Thursday that OUMA's The Share House's Secret Rule ("1-funkan Dake Iretemo Ii yo…" Share House no Himitsu Rule.) manga is inspiring an anime by AnimeFesta .

Suiseisha

OUMA presented a message to celebrate the anime news:

Even though this title might have finished being serialized, I can't believe it is going to be an anime...When I think back to when I started creating manga, having one of the titles I created become an anime is truly a dream. I couldn't be happier that one of my dreams is actually coming true! This wouldn't have been possible if it weren't for the fans and readers of the original manga series. I'd like to express my appreciation... Thank you!!

Suiseisha describes the story:

After moving into a new share house, Ryota Ochi meets two beautiful housemates…who order him to do housework day in and day out! He's soon had enough, and is just about to move out when the two girls offer him a deal—for every minute of housework he does, they allow him to “have fun” with them for one minute!

The manga debuted on WWWave Corporation 's ComicFesta website and other services in September 2019 and ended last year. Coolmic distributes the manga in English.

AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) has produced short anime adaptations of over 25 manga from ComicFesta in the past six years, with many of the manga being adult or risque in nature. The first AnimeFesta anime was On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest ( Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... ), whose Japanese title has led to AnimeFesta anime sometimes being called "Sōryo-waku" (Sōryo-type) by fans. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online. WWWave Corporation releases many of the anime titles in English on its Coolmic website.

The latest AnimeFesta anime was the anime adaptation of Suika 's Yoasobi Gurashi ! ( Living in a F*** Room ) manga. AnimeFesta started streaming the first episode of the anime's premium version on June 14. The broadcast version premiered on Tokyo MX and BS11 on July 7.

Source: Press release