Aqua Timez Band Reunites for 20th Anniversary

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Japanese band Aqua Timez announced on Thursday that the band will reunite for their 20th anniversary, and will start band activities again in 2025, including the release of a new single and a live concert.

Image via Aqua Timez band's X/Twitter account © Aqua Timez

In the band's message, they credited the fans' unchanging appreciation for their music, and the backing of their staff, to make the reunion possible.

Aqua Timez announced their breakup in May 2018, and had their final tour in May to September 2018.

The band was formed in 2003. The members when the band broke up are vocalist Futoshi, bassist OKP-STAR, guitarist Daisuke, keyboardist Mayuko, and drummer Tasshi.

Aqua Timez has performed theme songs for anime such as Bleach , Naruto Shippūden , Gintama , and Magi: The Kingdom of Magic .

