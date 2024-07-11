News
Aqua Timez Band Reunites for 20th Anniversary
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Bleach, Naruto Shippūden theme song artist resumes band activities in 2025
The official X (formerly Twitter) account of Japanese band Aqua Timez announced on Thursday that the band will reunite for their 20th anniversary, and will start band activities again in 2025, including the release of a new single and a live concert.
Aqua Timez、再結成します。#AquaTimez#AquaTimez再結成#AquaTimez20th#teamAQUA pic.twitter.com/Q4f4Pezuaa— Aqua Timez_Official (@AquaTimezStaff) July 10, 2024
Aqua Timez announced their breakup in May 2018, and had their final tour in May to September 2018.
The band was formed in 2003. The members when the band broke up are vocalist Futoshi, bassist OKP-STAR, guitarist Daisuke, keyboardist Mayuko, and drummer Tasshi.
Aqua Timez has performed theme songs for anime such as Bleach, Naruto Shippūden, Gintama, and Magi: The Kingdom of Magic.