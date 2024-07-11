Live-Action French Cat's Eye Series Reveals Trailer

8-episode series will star Constance Labbé, Camille Lou, Claire Romain

French channel TF1 revealed the trailer on Wednesday for the live-action French series of Tsukasa Hōjō 's Cat's Eye manga. The series is titled Cat's Eyes .

Vous les attendiez, elles sont là ! Découvrez les premières images de 𝘾𝙖𝙩'𝙨 𝙀𝙮𝙚𝙨 🎬🔥



La série événement, bientôt sur TF1 et TF1+ ✨ pic.twitter.com/5RiYDxYDzI — TF1 (@TF1) July 10, 2024

The show will air on TF1 and TF1 + starting around September, and will then debut a few months later on Amazon Prime Video . Amazon is producing the series alongside Big Band Story. Amazon Prime Video will also stream the series outside of France.

The series will have eight 52-minute episodes. The series will take place in modern day 2023. Filming started last fall.

The Le Parisien newspaper reported in March 2023 that the French channel TF1 was producing the series. Alexandre Laurent is directing the series and production company Big Band Story is supervising. Michel Catz, Justine Kim-Gautier, Antonin Martin-Hilbert, Anne-Charlotte Kassab, Coline Dussaud, Audrey Gagneux, and Sophie Maurer are writing. European distributor Newen Connect of TF1 Group-owned Newen Studios is distributing the series internationally.

The series will star Constance Labbé, Camille Lou, and Claire Romain.

TF1 describes the story in English:

The series traces the story of “Cat's Eyes” back to its roots, and follows the adventures of the three Chamade sisters as they improvise a series of daring heists around the French capital's most iconic (and security-conscious) monuments. It's 2023, and Alexia, Tam and Sylia are reunited in the City of Light after many years apart. At the same time, a work of art that belonged to their father – who had died ten years earlier in a mysterious fire at his art gallery – reappears in a prestigious exhibition at the Eiffel Tower. The sisters decide to risk everything to steal the painting, in the hope that they will finally solve the mystery of what happened to their father. The trio soon find themselves in the crosshairs of Quentin Chapuis, commissioner of the French police's Organised Crime Unit (BRB), who is tasked with arresting these new, elusive art thieves. But what he doesn't know is that one of them is none other than Tam, the great love of his life… From their chaotic emotional reunion, to combining their apparently normal existence with a dangerous, clandestine double life, the three sisters face challenge after challenge. Firmly of our time but with frequent nods to the 80s, the series will be an explosive mix of action, romance and comedy. This adaptation of the cult manga series “Cat's Eyes” reaffirms our ambitious programming strategy, built around event broadcasting franchises.

Hojo's Cat's Eye manga centers on three sisters who run a cafe by day, and are notorious art thieves by night. The manga ran from 1981 to 1985, and inspired two television anime seasons by Tokyo Movie Shinsha . The first 36-episode season aired between 1983-1984, and the second 37-episode season aired from 1984-1985.

The franchise most recently inspired the Lupin III vs. Cat's Eye cel-shaded CG crossover anime. The anime debuted in January 2023 worldwide exclusively on Amazon Prime Video . The new project celebrates both the 50th anniversary of the Lupin III anime, and the 40th anniversary of Cat's Eye .

Nicky Larson et le Parfum de Cupidon (Nicky Larson and the Cupid's Purfume), a French live-action film of Hojo's City Hunter manga, opened in France in February 2019.



Thanks to Delphine Maurette from ANN's French team for assistance with this article.