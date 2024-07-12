Exclusive: Dark Horse to Release Gunsmith Cats Manga in New Omnibus Edition

Image courtesy of Dark Horse

announced on Friday that it will release'smanga in a new omnibus edition. The new edition will feature lettering and retouching by

Dark Horse describes the manga:

This series is a non-stop, action-packed, nostalgia-filled love letter to those buddy cop blockbuster movies of the 1980s and 90s with huge chase scenes and even bigger hair! For those who've never ridden shotgun with the ladies of the Gunsmith Cats gunshop, be prepared for the violence and action of Hellsing mixed with the blatant organized crime of games like Grand Theft Auto. Anything could happen in 1990's Chicago, and it usually does! Rally Vincent runs Gunsmith Cats—a gun shop in Illinois, with her partner, demolitions expert and former call girl Minnie-May Hopkins. But Rally's "real" job doesn't pay the bills; her hobby does. Her hobby is bounty hunting: bringing the most wanted men and women in the Chicago area to justice—dressed in her sharp suit and tie and driving her Shelby Cobra GT 500! But Rally and Minnie-May have their work cut out for them in Gunsmith Cats Omnibus Volume 1, with corrupt lawyers and cops, fetish-fueled hitmen, and crazed cocaine kingpins bringing the copters, the big rigs, and even the anti-tank guns onto the streets and the freeways of Chicagoland in a windshield whirlwind of double-crosses, car chases, and shootouts!

Dark Horse will release the first omnibus volume on February 4, 2025. The first volume will have 596 pages and will retail for US$29.99.

Dark Horse previously released the manga in nine volumes from 1996 to 2002, and then released a four-volume revised edition in 2007. The company also released the Gunsmith Cats Burst sequel from 2007 to 2010.

The three-episode Gunsmith Cats OAV originally shipped in Japan from 1995 to 1996. ADV released the anime on VHS in 1996, and on DVD in 2001. AnimEigo launched a Kickstarter campaign to release the anime on Blu-ray Disc in 2018. The company released the Blu-ray Disc set in 2019.

Source: Press release