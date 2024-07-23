The Hungry Succubus Wants to Consume Him Artist Tabireco Launches New Series

Baby Shachu Hackers manga debuts on August 19

Image courtesy of Seven Seas Entertainment © Tabireco, Kodansha, Seven Seas Entertainment

The August issue of Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine revealed The Hungry Succubus Wants to Consume Him ( Harapeko Succubus wa Ikasetai no ni! ) artist Tabireco (or Tabireko ) will launch a new series titled Baby Shachu Hackers (Baby in a Car Hackers) in the September issue on August 19.

The story follows a high school girl who ends up spending the night in a car with a student in the same school.

Tabireco launched the The Hungry Succubus Wants to Consume Him manga in Kodansha 's YanMaga Web manga website in July 2022, and ended it on January 19. Kodansha published the manga's third and final compiled book volume on April 18. Seven Seas licensed the series in May.

