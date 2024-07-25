Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Game Adds Kamo Noritoshi

Character joins games on July 25

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed in a new trailer for the Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash ( Jujutsu Kaisen Senka Sōran ) game on Wednesday that Kamo Noritashi is joining the game as a playable character in Free Update#2 on Thursday.

Free Update#1 added Mai Zen'in and Momo Nishimiya as playable characters on May 30.

The game launched on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on February 2.

The story mode includes scenarios from the "Curse Womb Must Die" to "The Origin of Blind Obedience" arcs, as well as from Jujutsu Kaisen 0 .

© Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project, ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Byking Inc. is developing the game.

Playable characters include Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojo, Ryomen Sukuna, Maki Zen'in, Toge Inumaki, Panda, Aoi Todo, Hanami, Jogo, Kento Nanami, Mahito, and Eso & Kechizu.

Bandai Namco Entertainment describes the game:

The arena brawls in Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash let fans play through and relive the original story and action of Jujutsu Kaisen, where protagonist Yuji Itadori and a cast of unforgettable characters defend humanity against monsters known as Curses in modern-day Japan. The game remains faithful to the original work with visuals inspired by the series' distinct aesthetics, with a selection of more than fifteen favorite fighters to choose from, and featuring intense action and explosive animations. In Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash, players will be able to select their own 2v2 teams, each capable of executing a wide array of powerful tag-team attacks and combos. Different character combinations will have unique synergies and power dynamics. By completing battles, players increase their fighter's power level, unlocking stronger attacks as they progress.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment 's YouTube channel





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.