Tsuruko Returns the Favor Manga Goes on Hiatus Due to Author's Health

The 25th chapter of Hidari Yokoyama 's Tsuruko Returns the Favor ( Tsuruko no Ongaeshi ) manga announced on Friday that it will go on hiatus. Yokoyama also posted an announcement on their X/Twitter account, stating the hiatus is due to their health condition. Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service will announce when the manga will return on its official X/Twitter account at a later date.

Nekokado is an extremely straight-laced high school teacher who has lived alone since the death of his sister. But one day, he discovers a photo of her in a maid costume. He goes to a concept cafe in order to investigate his sister's secret, but there he meets a girl named Tsuruko...?!

Shonen Jump+ service publishes the manga simultaneously in English and describes the series:

Yokoyama launched the manga on the Shonen Jump+ service in August 2023. Shueisha published the manga's first compiled book volume on December 4, and the third volume on July 4.

Yokoyama launched the Moebana manga on Shonen Jump+ in June 2022, and it ended in March 2023. Shueisha published the manga's first volume in September 2022, and the fourth and final volume in May 2023. The MANGA Plus service also released the manga in English.

