Shibuya Hachi Anime's 2nd Part Debuts on October 5
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the anime based on Shibuya City Tourism Association's official mascot character SHIBUYA♡HACHI (pronounced as Shibuya Love Hachi) revealed on Monday that the show's second cours (quarter of a year) will debut on October 5. The staff also revealed a new key visual.The anime's first cours debuted on April 6. The anime airs within the eeny meeny miney mo program that airs on Saturdays at 7:00 a.m, and is also available on various streaming services and on YouTube.
The anime stars:
- Misaki Watada as Hachi
- Akio Suyama as Mi-ke
- Kana Ueda as Nana
- Chihiro Uno as Harry
- Kou Bonkobara as Kuro
- Kenji Nomura as Moyai
Nippon Animation is producing the series.
The SHIBUYA♡HACHI television anime is part of the commemoration of what would have been 100th birthday of the city's world-renowned faithful dog Hachiko.
In the anime, Hachi has been watching over the city as the symbol of Shibuya station's loyal dog Hachiko statue. Hachi begins to move in present day Shibuya, spending a relaxed and fun daily life with his cheerful friends.
Sources: SHIBUYA♡HACHI anime's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie