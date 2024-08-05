×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Shibuya Hachi Anime's 2nd Part Debuts on October 5

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
New visual revealed

The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the anime based on Shibuya City Tourism Association's official mascot character SHIBUYA♡HACHI (pronounced as Shibuya Love Hachi) revealed on Monday that the show's second cours (quarter of a year) will debut on October 5. The staff also revealed a new key visual.

shibuya
Image via SHIBUYA♡HACHI anime's X/Twitter account
©SHIBUYA♡HACHIアニメ製作委員会

shibuya
Image via SHIBUYA♡HACHI anime's X/Twitter account
©SHIBUYA♡HACHIアニメ製作委員会
The anime's first cours debuted on April 6. The anime airs within the eeny meeny miney mo program that airs on Saturdays at 7:00 a.m, and is also available on various streaming services and on YouTube.

The anime stars:

Nippon Animation is producing the series.

The SHIBUYA♡HACHI television anime is part of the commemoration of what would have been 100th birthday of the city's world-renowned faithful dog Hachiko.

In the anime, Hachi has been watching over the city as the symbol of Shibuya station's loyal dog Hachiko statue. Hachi begins to move in present day Shibuya, spending a relaxed and fun daily life with his cheerful friends.

Sources: SHIBUYA♡HACHI anime's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives