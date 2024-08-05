Shibuya Hachi Anime's 2nd Part Debuts on October 5

New visual revealed

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the anime based on Shibuya City Tourism Association 's official mascot character SHIBUYA♡HACHI (pronounced as Shibuya Love Hachi) revealed on Monday that the show's second cours (quarter of a year) will debut on October 5. The staff also revealed a new key visual.

cours

Nippon Animation is producing the series.

The SHIBUYA♡HACHI television anime is part of the commemoration of what would have been 100th birthday of the city's world-renowned faithful dog Hachiko.

In the anime, Hachi has been watching over the city as the symbol of Shibuya station's loyal dog Hachiko statue. Hachi begins to move in present day Shibuya, spending a relaxed and fun daily life with his cheerful friends.