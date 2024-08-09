Ōhashi Hira's The Days of Diamond Manga Goes on Hiatus for 2 Weeks

Manga returns on August 29

© Ōhashi Hirai, Shueisha

Diamond no Kōzai

The official X (formerly) account for'smagazine revealed on Thursday that Ōhashi Hira's) manga is going on a two-week hiatus. The manga did not appear in the magazine's combined 36th and 37th issue on Thursday, but it will return in the magazine's 39th issue on August 29. The announcement noted that the hiatus was due to personal reasons for Hira.

MANGA Plus is releasing the manga digitally, and it describes the story:

At 25, Fuko's true love isn't romance; it's food. Her path to cooking begins with a lucky bingo win—a nifty rice cooker! But with her kitchen occupied by her pet hermit crab, Hikki, Fuko has to get creative... Cooking with only a rice cooker?! Challenge accepted! Join Fuko as she steams ahead in this lazy gourmet adventure!

Hira launched the manga in Young Jump in February 2023. Shueisha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on June 19, and will release the seventh volume on September 19.