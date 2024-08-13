Hokkaido Gals are Super Adorable! Manga Ends in 2 Chapters

Final chapter coincides with series' 5th anniversary on September 10

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus announced on Tuesday that Kai Ikada 's Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! ( Dosanko Gal wa Namaramenkoi ) manga will end in two chapters. Shueisha will publish the next chapter on August 27, and the final chapter on September 10, which coincides with the series' fifth annivesary.

Image via Manga Plus

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus website is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

High school boy Tsubasa moves to Kitami City up in Hokkaido, where he meets a "gal" at a bus stop. The sight of her standing alone against the white snowscape, bare-legged despite the freezing cold, captures his heart.

The anime premiered on TV Tokyo , TV Hokkaido , and BS TV Tokyo on January 8. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime was previously slated to premiere this year.

Ikada launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ app in September 2019. Shueisha shipped the 13th compiled book volume on May 2.

Source: Manga Plus