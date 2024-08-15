Harvey Awards Nominate Frieren, Delicious in Dungeon, The Summer Hikaru Died, More Manga

© Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe, Shogakukan, Viz Media

The Harvey Awards, which honors outstanding work in comics and sequential art , announced the nominees for this year's awards on Wednesday. The nominees for the Best Manga category are:



Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba The Hinokami Chronicles — Sega 's game based on Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga — and Attack on Titan : The Musical — Gō Ueki's stage musical based on Hajime Isayama 's Attack on Titan manga — each received a nomination in the Best Adaptation from Comic Book/Graphic Novel category.

The Harvey Awards added the Best Manga category in 2018. Kabi Nagata 's My Lesbian Experience with Loneliness manga won the first award in this category. Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia won the award in 2019, and Kamome Shirahama 's Witch Hat Atelier won the award in 2020. Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man won the award in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

In previous years, manga were nominated alongside other comics in the "Best American Edition of Foreign Material" category. The last manga to win the category was Hajime Isayama 's Attack on Titan in 2014. One-Punch Man and Showa: A History of Japan (1953-1989) were nominated in 2016 but did not win. "Best American Edition of Foreign Material" is no longer a category.

Unlike the Eisner Awards and other awards in the North American comic book industry, the Harvey Awards are nominated and selected by the comic book professionals themselves.

The Harvey Awards will announce the winners at New York Comic Con on October 18.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.