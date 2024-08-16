Gundam Breaker Battlogue Anime Returns to YouTube with English Subtitles

6-episode anime debuted in October 2021

The Gundam.info YouTube channel is again streaming all six episodes of the anime in the Gundam Breaker Battlogue project with English subtitles as of Friday:

The project debuted the anime portion of its project in October 2021 on the Gundam YouTube channel in Japan and on Gundam.info outside of Japan. The original individual episode videos are no longer streaming. The anime was a six-episode short anime series directed by Masami Ōbari ( Gundam Build Fighters: Battlogue , Fatal Fury: The Motion Picture ) at Sunrise / Bandai Namco Filmworks .

The new Gundam Breaker 4 game launches for Switch, PS5, PS4, and PC via Steam worldwide on August 29.

The Gundam Breaker game series allows players to take various real-life Gundam model kits and use parts from the kits to create their personalized mobile suit. Players can then take their custom mobile suit and fight other players or play cooperative scenarios.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the first game for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita in October 2013, followed by Gundam Breaker 2 for PS3 and PS Vita in December 2014. The Gundam Breaker 3 game shipped for the PS4 and PS Vita in Japan in March 2016, and the game received an English release in Southeast Asia in April 2016.

The New Gundam Breaker game launched worldwide in June 2018 for the PS4 and later for PC.

The Gundam Breaker Mobile game launched for iOS and Android devices in July 2019. The game ended service in June 2023.

Legendary Comics canceled its Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign for Gundam Breaker Battlogue : New Build , which it called the "first ever" official graphic novel for the Gundam franchise produced outside of Japan. The company stated that it would revisit the project at a later date.

