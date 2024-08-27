Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Game Gets PS5, Xbox X|S, PC Release in November

Game launches on November 7

Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced on Tuesday that the Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival game will get a digital release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on November 7. The demo is currently available to play. The company streamed a trailer:

The new release will feature support up to 120 fps.

The Setlist Edition of the game includes includes the three DLC, “Pops Collection,” “Anime Songs Collection” and “Vocaloid Songs Collection." Pre-orders for the game, including the standard edition, will include the Namco Game Music Pack.

Players can also expand the music library with the paid Taiko Music Pass subscription service with over 700 tracks.

The game includes Taiko no Tatsujin's original Taiko Mode, a new Concierge Mode, local co-op mode that supports up-to four players, and an online multiplayer mode.

The original game launched for Nintendo Switch in September 2022 worldwide.

Sources: Press release, Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.