Acro Trip Anime Reveals More Cast, October 2 Premiere

Happinet revealed a new key visual, cast members, and the October 2 premiere date for the television anime of Yone Sawata 's Acro Trip manga on Friday.

The newly announced cast are (character name romanizations are not confirmed):

Takehito Koyasu as Hugh, a member of the evil organization Fossa Magna

Kōichi Sōma as Ojii-chan/Suikyō Date, Chizuko's grandfather

Yūji Kameyama as Kuma Kaijin, a mysterious entity created by Chroma

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX and BS NTV on October 2, and on AT-X on October 3.

The anime stars:

Ayumu Kotake ( Pet assistant director) is directing the anime at Voil . Shinichi Inotsume ( PERSONA 5 the Animation ) is in charge of series composition. Toshie Kawamura ( Yes! Precure 5 ) is designing the characters.

Additional staff members are:

Inori Minase , who voices the character Berry Blossom/Kaju Noichigo in the series, will perform the opening theme song titled "Fragum" (Latin for strawberry). KanoeRana will perform the ending theme song "Reversible Baby."

The comedy centers on Chizuko Date, an otaku girl who lives in a city in Niigata Prefecture. Chizuko is obsessed with Berry Blossom, the magical girl who protects the city. However, Chroma — the leader of the local evil organization Fossa Magna — is inept and weak, so hardly anyone else cares about Berry Blossom and Chroma's frequent battles anymore. Chizuko vows to shine a light on the magical girl's exploits — and this fervent desire takes this seemingly shy middle school girl down a dark path filled with strange folks ...

Sawata launched the manga in 2017 in Shueisha 's Ribon magazine, and the series ended in December 2022. Shueisha published the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume in January 2023.

Source: Press release