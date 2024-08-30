BL Novelist Saki Aida Dies

S , Deadlock writer had been undergoing treatment for stage 4 cancer

Publisherannounced on X/Twitter on Friday thatnovelist) has died. The company did not reveal the cause of death.

Aida had stated on X/Twitter in February that she had been undergoing treatment for stage 4 cancer. At that time, new bone metastasis had occurred, and she needed radiation therapy. Aida recently canceled an autograph session for the Kokū no Tsuki manga (pictured right) that was set for Saturday due to not feeling well.

Aida is known for BL novels such as S and Deadlock , both of which had manga releases in English from Digital Manga Publishing . Seven Seas recently licensed Aida's Bowing to Love: The Noble and the Gladiator ( Ai ni Hizamazuku Toki ) novel with illustrations by Yamimaru Enjin . Aida most recently provided the story for the Kokū no Tsuki manga with artist Rо̄ Nishimoto. The manga debuted in 2022, and the first compiled book volume had just shipped on July 26.

