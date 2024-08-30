Given Manga Gets 2nd Stage Play in May 2025

Stage play to feature returning cast, staff

The staff of the stage play adaptation based on Natsuki Kizu 's Given manga announced on Friday that a sequel stage play titled Butai Given : Umi e will run in May 2025.

Yuniko Ayana is the scriptwriter and Fumiya Matsuzaki is directing the play. Both are returning from the first stage play.

Returning cast members include:

Sayato Arima as Mafuyu Sato

Ryō Shibuki as Ritsuka Uenoyama

Fūta Sunaga as Haruki Nakayama

Shōta Kawakami as Akihiko Kaji

Iori Miyauchi as Hiiragi Kashima

Takeru Funaki as Shizusumi Yagi

Image via Given stage plays' website © キヅナツキ・新書館／ギヴン製作委員会 (c)舞台「ギヴン」製作委員会

The first stage play adaptation of the manga was slated to run in August and September 2020 but instead ran in November 2021 due to the pandemic.

Eiga Given: Hiiragi mix , the first film in a two-part sequel anime film project based on the manga, debuted in Japan on January 27. The Eiga Given: Umi e film will open on September 20.

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered on Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block in July 2019. The anime is the "first anime based on a boys-love manga" to air on Noitamina . Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and started streaming an English dub in August 2022. Crunchyroll describes the story:

Somehow, the guitar that he used to love to play and the basketball games that he found so fun just lost their appeal... That was until Ritsuka Uenoyama randomly met Mafuyu Sato. Ritsuka had started losing his passion for music in his everyday life, but then he hears Mafuyu sing for the first time. The song resonates with his heart and the distance between them starts to change.

An anime film based on the manga opened in Japan in May 2020. Crunchyroll is streaming the film.

An original anime disc (or original video anime) titled Given: Uragawa no Sonzai ( Given - on the other hand ) – which focused on Mafuyu and Ritsuka during the events of the Given movie – shipped with the limited edition of the manga's seventh volume in December 2021. Crunchyroll started streaming the OVA episode in July 2022.

Kizu launched the manga in Shinshokan 's Cheri+ magazine in 2014. The manga ended in March 2023, and Shinshokan published the manga's ninth and final compiled book volume in September 2023. Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint for boys-love manga is releasing the series. A new extra story series for the manga debuted on January 30.

A live-action series adaptation of the manga premiered on Fuji TV 's FOD ( Fuji TV On Demand ) streaming service in July 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.