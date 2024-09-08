Kodansha House Pop-Up Event in NYC Hosts Appearances by Manga Creators of Blue Period, Vinland Saga, Flowers of Evil, Witch Hat Atelier

Event will be open from Wednesdays to Sundays from October 4-26

Kodansha USA announced on Tuesday it will host manga creators Shūzō Oshimi ( The Flowers of Evil ), Tsubasa Yamaguchi ( Blue Period ), Makoto Yukimura ( Vinland Saga ), and Kamome Shirahama ( Witch Hat Atelier ) at its Kodansha House Pop-Up event at 45 Grand Street, SoHo, New York City. The event will be open from Wednesdays to Sundays, from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. EDT starting on October 4 and running through October 26.

The event will feature movie screenings of films like Akira , Blue Lock , Ghost in the Shell , and Blame! . It will have activities such as photobooths dedicated to Attack on Titan and Akira featuring props, backdrops, and more. The pop-up will also feature "the Toast of Tardiness Challenge," live discussions, trivia night, and a speed friending event as well as a gallery, cafe, lounge, and a manga library.

Kodansha USA describes the event:

Kodansha House is not just an event—it's a vibrant meeting place where the world of manga comes alive. Fans will be greeted by a giant manga shelf entryway—a portal into a gallery, cafe, lounge, and robust manga library. Kodansha House offers a dynamic space for fans to connect, create, and celebrate the stories they love. From interactive exhibits and workshops to date nights and movie screenings, this pop-up is the perfect spot for manga enthusiasts, both new and seasoned, to meet, mingle, and dive deeper into the magic of manga.

Oshimi will attend the pop-up event on October 4 and 5, Yamaguchi will attend on October 11 and 13, Yukimura will attend on October 18 and 19, and Shirahama will attend on October 20. The creators will host Q&A sessions and signings. Reservations for all manga creator appearances will open on September 10.

More details on the pop-up event's calendar and the manga creator appearances are available here.

Source: Press release