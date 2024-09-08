News
Kodansha House Pop-Up Event in NYC Hosts Appearances by Manga Creators of Blue Period, Vinland Saga, Flowers of Evil, Witch Hat Atelier
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Kodansha USA announced on Tuesday it will host manga creators Shūzō Oshimi (The Flowers of Evil), Tsubasa Yamaguchi (Blue Period), Makoto Yukimura (Vinland Saga), and Kamome Shirahama (Witch Hat Atelier) at its Kodansha House Pop-Up event at 45 Grand Street, SoHo, New York City. The event will be open from Wednesdays to Sundays, from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. EDT starting on October 4 and running through October 26.
The event will feature movie screenings of films like Akira, Blue Lock, Ghost in the Shell, and Blame!. It will have activities such as photobooths dedicated to Attack on Titan and Akira featuring props, backdrops, and more. The pop-up will also feature "the Toast of Tardiness Challenge," live discussions, trivia night, and a speed friending event as well as a gallery, cafe, lounge, and a manga library.
Kodansha USA describes the event:
Kodansha House is not just an event—it's a vibrant meeting place where the world of manga comes alive. Fans will be greeted by a giant manga shelf entryway—a portal into a gallery, cafe, lounge, and robust manga library. Kodansha House offers a dynamic space for fans to connect, create, and celebrate the stories they love. From interactive exhibits and workshops to date nights and movie screenings, this pop-up is the perfect spot for manga enthusiasts, both new and seasoned, to meet, mingle, and dive deeper into the magic of manga.
Oshimi will attend the pop-up event on October 4 and 5, Yamaguchi will attend on October 11 and 13, Yukimura will attend on October 18 and 19, and Shirahama will attend on October 20. The creators will host Q&A sessions and signings. Reservations for all manga creator appearances will open on September 10.
More details on the pop-up event's calendar and the manga creator appearances are available here.
Source: Press release