Transformers One Animated Prequel Film Reveals Final Trailer Ahead of Release

Film opens in theaters on Friday

Paramount Pictures released the final trailer for Transformers One , the new animated film prequel to the Transformers franchise, on Tuesday.

Quavo, Ty Dolla $ign, and ARE WE DREAMING also began streaming a music video featuring their song from the film "If I Fall."

The film will open in the U.S. on Friday following another delay. The film was initially announced for a July 19 opening, before being delayed the first time until September 13.

Transformers One centers on the relationship between Optimus Prime and Megatron, and takes place on Cybertron, the shared homeworld of both the protagonist Autobots and antagonist Decepticons.

The film's cast includes:

The film will also open in Japan on Friday.

Steven Spielberg is an executive producer for the animated film, alongside Brian Goldner , Brian Oliver , Bradley J. Fischer , and Valerii An . Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley is directing the film. Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari ( Ant-Man and the Wasp ) are writing the script. Lorenzo di Bonaventura , Tom DeSanto , Don Murphy , Michael Bay , Mark Vahradian , and Aaron Dem are producers.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts , the first film in a planned trilogy for its live-action Transformers franchise, opened in June 2023, delayed almost one year from its original June 2022 release date. The film got a release in Japan in August 2023 under the title Transformers: Beast Kakusei .