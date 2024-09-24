Professor Layton and The New World of Steam Switch Game's Trailer Reveals 2025 Release

Video previews story, gameplay

Level 5 unveiled a new trailer on Tuesday during the LEVEL5 VISION 2024 TO THE WORLD'S CHILDREN online event for Professor Layton and The New World of Steam ( Layton Kyōju to Jōki no Shinsekai ), a new Nintendo Switch entry in the Professor Layton puzzle game series, and it reveals the 2025 release. The trailer previews the story and gameplay, and it also states that this game will have "the most puzzles in series history."

The game will take place after the events of Professor Layton and the Unwound Future , the franchise 's third Nintendo DS game. Yō Ōizumi returns to voice Layton, and Mio Imada is the new voice of Luke Triton. The setting is Steam Bison, America, where Luke has moved to and has invited Layton to visit. Quiz Knock, a group specialized in creating puzzles and riddles for media, are in charge of the game's puzzles.

Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaire's Journey was the previous entry in the series. The game launched in Japan for Nintendo 3DS and worldwide for iOS and Android devices in July 2017. The game then launched for Nintendo 3DS in the West in October 2017. The game launched for the Switch in August 2018, and that version headed West in November 2019. The original game inspired the Layton Mystery Tanteisha: Katori no Nazotoki File television anime, which premiered in April 2018, and ended in March 2019.

