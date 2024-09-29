Pizzicato no Nemuru Mori Manga Ends in 5 Chapters

"Main story" entered hiatus on April 21; spinoff chapters published on August 5, September 20

Image via Amazon Japan © Alto Yukimura, Hakusensha

This year's 20th issue of Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine announced on September 20 that Alto Yukimura 's Pizzicato no Nemuru Mori ( Sleeping Pizzicato Forest ) manga is entering the final five chapters of the series. The fourth compiled book volume also revealed on September 20 the fifth volume will be the end of the series, and is planned to ship in early summer 2025.

The manga's main story entered a hiatus in April and will resume serialization on October 19. Hakusensha published short spinoff chapters on August 5 and September 20.

The story follows a sheltered pianist named Emily, who visits her great-great grandfather's vacation home for summer vacation. She meets a strange backpacking youth named Shura there, as well as the "fairy" living in the home.

Yukimura launched the series in Hana to Yume in October 2022.

The artist also launched the Colette Decides to Die ( Colette wa Shinu Koto ni Shita ) manga in Hana to Yume in 2014, and ended it in the 20th volume in December 2021. Viz Media will release the first volume in English on November 5.

Yukiumura launched the sequel series Colette wa Shinu Koto ni Shita: Megami-hen (Colette Decides to Die: Goddess Arc) in 2022. Hakusensha shipped manga's one compiled volume in March 2023.

Yukimura published a two-volume Ginzatō-shi to Kuro no Yōsei: Sugar Apple Fairy Tale manga adaptation of Miri Mikawa and aki 's Sugar Apple Fairy Tale light novels on Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume Online website from 2012 to 2014.

