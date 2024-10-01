Section Chief Kosaku Shima Manga Gets Short Live-Action Series on Social Media

Kenshi Hirokane 's Kachō Shima Kōsaku ( Section Chief Kōsaku Shima ) manga is getting a short live-action series titled Kachō Shima Kōsaku no Tsubuyaki (Section Chief Kōsaku Shima's Posts/Tweets). The series will be formatted into vertical shorts on YouTube , TikTok , Instagram, and X/Twitter, beginning on October 7 at 7:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. JST on weekdays.

Image via Kachō Shima Kōsaku no Tsubuyaki series' X/Twitter account © Kenshi Hirokane, Kodansha

The series stars Akiyoshi Nakao as Kosaku, Hina Higuchi as Kumiko Ōmachi, Ayame Misaki as Noriko Umajima, Ikkei Watanabe as Kiichi Nakazawa, and Cent Chihiro Chittiii as the Narrator.

Asahi Broadcasting Corporation Television is producing the series with support from KDDI .

Since 1983, Hirokane has been depicting the corporate rise of a Japanese executive named Kōsaku Shima. With every change in job title the main character receives, the manga title also changes. Sequels include Division Chief Kosaku Shima , Managing Director Kosaku Shima , Executive Managing Director Kosaku Shima , Senmu Shima Kōsaku , President Kosaku Shima , Chairman Kosaku Shima , and Senior Adviser Kosaku Shima . The current ongoing manga is Shagai Torishimariyaku Shima Kōsaku (Outside Director Kōsaku Shima), which started in March 2022 in Kodansha 's Morning magazine. Kodansha published two bilingual volumes of Shachō Shima Kōsaku in 2010.

The series has inspired anime, spinoffs, games, and live-action adaptations as well.