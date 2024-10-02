'Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You' Anime's 1st Video Unveils More Cast, Main Staff

The official website for the television anime of Haruka Mitsui 's Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You ( Dōse, Koishite Shimaunda . or KoiShima ) manga revealed the anime's first promotional video, key visual, additional cast members, and main staff on Wednesday.

The newly announced cast members are:

Yūto Uemura as Ryōsuke Saitō, an older swimming club member whom Mizuho admires

Azusa Tadokoro as Chika Kurashiki, Mizuho's close friend

Typhoon Graphics is producing the anime. Yū Murai ( Haigakura ) and Nagisa Nario are supervising and writing the series scripts, Io Shiiba is designing the characters, and Katsuzo Hirata ( Angel Beats! character design) and Suzuna Okuyama ( A Certain Magical Index II key animator) are the sub-character designers. Keiji Inai (all five seasons of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) is composing the music.

Additional staff members include:

As previously announced,) is directing the anime.

The anime will premiere in January 2025 on TBS and BS11 . The anime will have an advance screening on November 17 at the United Cinemas Aqua City Odaiba in Tokyo. The five leading cast members will appear at the screening.

The anime stars:

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Mizuha's seventeenth birthday is the pits. Her parents totally forgot, and the senpai she likes isn't interested in her. But when her longtime childhood friend asks her out, Mizuha has to sort out what this change could mean…and all in the middle of a global pandemic!

Mitsui began serializing the manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in October 2020, and Kodansha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume in Japan on August 9. Kodansha USA Publishing released the third volume physically in English on July 2.

