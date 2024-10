Kenshi Yonezu Announces Global Tour, Including 1st U.S., Asia, Europe Tour Stops

Artist to perform in Los Angeles, New York

Kenshi Yonezu announced on Monday the " KENSHI YONEZU 2025 TOUR / JUNK" world tour from January to April, with stops in Asia, Europe, and the United States.

Image courtesy of Kenshi Yonezu

The artist will perform at the following locations:

Thursday, Jan 9 – Miyagi – Sekisui Heim Super Arena

Friday, Jan 10 – Miyagi – Sekisui Heim Super Arena

Friday, Jan 17 – Niigata – Toki Messe Niigata Convention Center

Saturday, Jan 18 – Niigata – Toki Messe Niigata Convention Center

Wednesday, Jan 22 – Kanagawa – Yokohama Arena

Thursday, Jan 23 – Kanagawa – Yokohama Arena

Tuesday, Jan 28 – Aichi – Aichi Sky Expo

Wednesday, Jan 29 – Aichi – Aichi Sky Expo

Thursday, Jan 30 – Aichi – Aichi Sky Expo

Saturday, Feb 8 – Fukuoka – Mizuho PayPay Dome Fukuoka

Sunday, Feb 9 – Fukuoka – Mizuho PayPay Dome Fukuoka

Saturday, Feb 15 – Osaka – Kyocera Dome Osaka

Sunday, Feb 16 – Osaka – Kyocera Dome Osaka

Friday, Feb 21 – Hokkaido – Sapporo Dome

Wednesday, Feb 26 – Tokyo – Tokyo Dome

Thursday, Feb 27 – Tokyo – Tokyo Dome

Saturday, March 8 – Shanghai – MERCEDES-BENZ ARENA

Sunday, March 9 – Shanghai – MERCEDES-BENZ ARENA

Saturday, March 15 – Taipei – TAIPEI ARENA

Sunday, March 16 – Taipei – TAIPEI ARENA

Saturday,March 22 – Seoul – INSPIRE ARENA

Sunday, March 23 – Seoul – INSPIRE ARENA

Sunday, Mar 30 – London – EVENTIM APOLLO

Tuesday, Apr 1 – Paris – ZENITH PARIS

Friday, Apr 4 – New York – RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL

Sunday, Apr 6 – Los Angeles – YOUTUBE THEATER

U.S. ticket sales begin on October 11.

Crunchyroll screened Yonezu's concert film KENSHI YONEZU 2023 TOUR / FANTASY in theaters in ten cities for one day only on September 24 (Los Angeles had two days of screenings from September 24-25).

Yonezu most recently performed the theme song for Hayao Miyazaki 's The Boy and the Heron anime film titled "Chikyūgi" (Globe). He also has performed songs for Chainsaw Man , My Hero Academia , Fireworks, Should We See it from the Side or the Bottom? , March comes in like a lion , and Final Fantasy XVI .

Source: Press release