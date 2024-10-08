Fureru., Trapezium, More Anime Films Compete at Bucheon Int'l Animation Festival

Image via Fureru's website ©2024 FURERU PROJECT

The website for South Korea's Bucheon International Animation Festival announced the titles of the films competing in its International Competition in 2024, and it includes three films by Japanese directors in the feature films category and three more in the short film category. It also includes two Japanese films in the "TV&Commissioned Film" category under the Short Film category.

The feature films include:

The short films include:

Michiko Soma's "Maidens of the Ripples"

Soma's "Maidens of the Ripples" Koji Yamamura 's "Extremely Short"

's "Extremely Short" Ryo Orikasa's "Miserable Miracle"

Maho Takagi 's "Scent of First Love" ("Hatsukoi no Nioi") short animation and Tatsuya Ishihara 's Sound! Euphonium 3 , the anime franchise 's third season, are competing in the "TV&Commissioned Film" category.

Bucheon International Animation Festival is taking place from October 25-29 at Bucheon City Hall, Korea Manhwa Museum, CGV Bucheon, Bucheon Arts Center, Webtoon Complex Center-Bucheon. The festival describes its goal:

Animation Film Festival with general competition section, which includes feature films, short films, graduation films, Korean short films, TV&Commissioned films. The festival is to spread the true charm of animation genre and to grow as an expert animation film festival in Asia.

Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko , Studio 4°C 's anime film of Kanako Nishi 's Gyokō no Nikuko-chan (Nikuko of the Fishing Harbor) novel, won the Korean Society of Cartoon and Animation Studies (KOSCAS) President's Prize in the Special Awards category, and Masaaki Yuasa 's INU-OH , the musical anime feature film of Hideo Furukawa 's Heike Monogatari : INU-OH no Maki (Tales of the Heike: INU-OH ) novel, won the Special Distinction Prize in the International Competition - Feature Film category at the festival in 2021. In addition, Yoriko Mizushiri's "Anxious Body" ("Fuan na Tai") short won the Special Distinction Prize in the International Competition - Short Film category.

Source: Bucheon International Animation Festival's website (link 2)