Yōko Nemu's Kocchi Muite yo Mukai-kun Manga Ends in November

Manga launched in June 2020, inspired live-action series in July 2023

© Yōko Nemu, Shodensha

Turn to Me Mukai-kun

The November issue of'smagazine revealed on Tuesday that's) manga will end in the magazine's next issue on November 8.

The manga is about a 35-year-old office employee named Mukai-kun, who has been single for 10 years now, and still has a lingering attachment to his last ex-girlfriend Miwako. At work, Mukai-kun starts to notice Nakatani-san, a temporary employee. Caught between an old flame he cannot let go and a new encounter, Mukai-kun starts his "spot the difference" love game.

Nemu launched the manga in Feel Young magazine in June 2020. Shodensha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on July 8.

The manga inspired a live-action series adaptation that premiered in July 2023.

Nemu's Gozen 3-ji no Muhōchitai ( 3 a.m. Dangerous Zone ) manga also received a live-action television series adaptation in 2013. The manga launched in Feel Young in 2008, and Shodensha published three volumes.

Nemu launched the The Delinquent Housewife! ( Futsutsu na Yome Desu ga! ) manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine in 2015. Shogakukan published the manga's fourth and final volume in January 2017. Vertical licensed the manga, and published the first volume in English in September 2018. Vertical released the manga's fourth and final volume in March 2019.