Galaxy Express 999 Another Story: Ultimate Journey Manga Resumes After 2 Years

Series entered hiatus in July 2022

Yuzuru Shimazaki 's Ginga Tetsudo 999 Another Story: Ultimate Journey (Galaxy Express 999 Another Story: Ultimate Journey) manga resumed serialization after two years in the December issue of Akita Publishing 's Champion RED magazine on Saturday. The series is also featured on the issue's cover. The new chapter teased the start of the "final battle" between Tetsuro and Geisel.

Image via Champion Red's X/Twitter © Akita Shoten

The manga retells the story of Leiji Matsumoto 's Galaxy Express 999 original manga. The story of the anime and manga follows a young orphan named Tetsuro as he travels with a mysterious woman named Maetel through the galaxy on a space train, in the hopes of obtaining a cybernetic body. The train stops at many planets along the way, often leading to adventures for the two.

The series last published chapters regularly in June 2022. The series entered a hiatus in July of the same year due to Shimazaki's health issues.

Shimazaki launched the manga in Champion RED in March 2018. Matsumoto is credited with the original work, setting, and design for the manga, and Shimazaki is drawing the series. Matsumoto died in February 2023.

Akita Shoten published the manga's seventh compiled book volume in September 2021.

Shimazaki previously drew a reboot manga of Matsumoto's Gun Frontier manga.

The 113-episode Galaxy Express 999 television anime series aired from 1978-1981. An anime film alternate retelling premiered in 1979. The franchise then spawned multiple other movies, specials, and OVAs. The original 18-volume manga ran from 1977-1981.