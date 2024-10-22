Transformers One Drops to #8, My Hero Academia Film Falls off Top 10 at U.S. Box Office

Image courtesy of Paramount Pictures © 2024 Paramount Pictures. All Right Reserved.

The Box Office Mojo website reported that Transformers One , the new animated film prequel to the Transformers franchise, fell to #8 in its fifth weekend, while the My Hero Academia: You're Next film dropped to #13 in its second weekend at the U.S. box office.

Transformers One earned an estimated US$512,818 on Friday, US$884,819 on Saturday, and US$591,685 on Sunday, for an estimated US$1,989,322 on its fifth weekend. The film has now earned a total of US$56,659,184 in the U.S.

The film opened in the U.S. on September 20 following another delay. The film was initially announced for a July 19 opening, before being delayed the first time until September 13.

The film also opened in Japan on September 20.

The film earned US$25 million in its opening weekend, and landed at #2 in the U.S. box office. The film earned US$3.36 million in its preview screenings on September 19.

Image via My Hero Academia: You're Next film's Twitter account © 堀越耕平／集英社 僕のヒーローアカデミア 製作委員会

My Hero Academia: You're Next

earned an estimated US$178,347 on Friday, US$277,129 on Saturday, and US$202,111 on Sunday, for an estimated US$657,587 on its second weekend. The film has now earned a total of US$4,644,024 in the U.S.

TOHO International started screening the film in U.S. theaters on October 11. The film is available with English subtitles and dub releases. The film had its North American premiere at Beyond Fest in Los Angeles on October 6. Cheer screenings for the film were held in New York and Los Angeles on October 9.

The film opened in Japan on August 2. The film sold 608,500 tickets, and earned approximately 895 million yen (about US$6.28 million) in its first three days, and ranked first in the Japanese box office.



Source: Box Office Mojo