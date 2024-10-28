Yūri Shibamura's Eiyū Sonogo no Second Life Novels Get Manga Adaptation

Hiro Tōge launches gourmet fantasy story manga adaptation on December 26

Image via Amazon © Yūri Shibamura, Yoshinori Shizuma, Kadokawa

Eiyū Sonogo no Second Life: Shikashi Kodomo ni Ryо̄ri wo Furumau no wa Tanoshii kamo na

The 25th issue of'smagazine revealed on Monday that Hiro Tōge will launch a manga adaptation of's(Hero's Second Life: But It Might Be Fun to Cook for Kids) novel series in the magazine's next issue on December 26.

The otherworldly gourmet fantasy story centers on a navy admiral who is considered a hero known as the Sword of Alba. His country sends him to study at a military academy, but after meeting a fairy along the way, he ends up at an elven academy instead. He adapts to his environment and ends up cooking for young children there.

Shibamura debuted the novel series on the Kakuyomu website in November 2023. Kadokawa published the first light novel volume (pictured right) with illustrations by Yoshinori Shizuma on April 25 and the second volume on September 25.

Kodansha published the first novel volume of Shibamura's Marginal Operation light novels in February 2012 with illustrations by Yoshinori Shizuma . Shibamura and Daisuke Kimura launched the manga adaptation in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in 2013.The manga ended in January 2021.

Source: Young Dragon Age issue 25





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.