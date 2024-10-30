Crunchyroll Adds Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle Film

©古舘春一／集英社・「ハイキュー!!」製作委員会・MBS

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle

Haikyu!! Final

announced on Wednesday that it will stream), the first film in the two-partsequel film project , on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. EDT worldwide, except in Asia, France, and Southern Africa. The film will stream in Japanese with subtitles and dubbed in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Castilian Spanish, and Catalan.

The film screened in North American theaters on May 31 in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub .

Crunchyroll describes the film's story:

Shoyo Hinata joins Karasuno High's volleyball club to be like his idol, a former Karasuno player known as the “Little Giant.” But, Hinata soon finds that he must team up with his middle school nemesis, Tobio Kageyama. Their clashing styles turn into a surprising weapon, but can they beat their rival Nekoma High in the highly anticipated “Dumpster Battle,” the long-awaited ultimate showdown between two opposing underdog teams?

The film premiered in Japan on February 16 and also screened in IMAX. Susumu Mitsunaka (first, third Haikyu!! television anime) both directed and wrote the script for the film.

The film sold 1,529,000 tickets for 2,230,465,540 yen (about US$14.12 million) in its first three days of screening.

The anime's staff had announced the two films in August 2022. The first film depicts the "fated showdown" between Karasuno High and Nekoma High.

Source: Press release