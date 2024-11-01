Madoka Magica -Walpurgisnacht: Rising- Anime Film's 'Side Homura' 2nd Teaser Video Streamed

Film to open in winter 2025 after delay

The official X/Twitter account for Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising - ( Gekijōban Mahō Shōjo Madoka Magica: Walpurgis no Kaiten ), the official sequel to the Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie Part 3: Rebellion film, revealed a "SIDE Homura" version of the film's second teaser video on Friday. The video previously screened during revival screenings of the Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie Part 3: Rebellion film from October 25-31.

The film was previously slated to open in Japan in winter 2024, but was delayed in August to winter 2025.

Yukihiro Miyamoto ( Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story , Arakawa Under the Bridge ) is directing the film.

The anime film will feature a returning staff from the original anime series and films, including original creators Magica Quartet , chief director Akiyuki Simbo , scriptwriter Gen Urobuchi of Nitroplus , original character designer Ume Aoki , animation character designer Junichirō Taniguchi , composer Yuki Kajiura , alternate space designer Gekidan Inu Curry , and animation studio SHAFT .

The returning cast includes:

The original 12-episode Puella Magi Madoka Magica television anime premiered in January 2011, and Crunchyroll later streamed the series. The Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part 1: Beginnings and Puella Magi Madoka Magica the Movie Part 2: Eternal compilation films opened in Japan in October 2012, and then the Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie Part 3: Rebellion sequel film opened in October 2013. Aniplex of America released the television series, two compilation films, and the sequel film in North America. Funimation also streamed the series.

A television anime adaptation of the Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story smartphone game premiered in January 2020. The anime's second season premiered in July 2021. The third and final season debuted in April 2022.

The smartphone game launched for iOS and Android devices in Japan in August 2017, and was free to play with optional in-game purchases. The English version launched in the United States and Canada in June 2019. The English version of the game ended service in September 2020, and the Japanese version ended service in July.

A Puella Magi Madoka Magica : Magia Exedra smartphone game is slated for release this year.