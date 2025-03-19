Interest
MLB Tokyo Series Plays Up Shohei Ohtani's Mega Pokémon Connection
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
You might have missed it in the global telecast, but attendees at the Major League Baseball (MLB) Tokyo Series opener between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs saw players introduced with accompanying visuals of Mega Pokémon. For example, the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani and Tommy Edman were introduced as Mega Garchomp (Gaburias in Japanese) and Mega Sharpedo (Samehader), respectively. Similarly, Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker was Mega Houndoom (Hellgar).
MLB東京シリーズ— 青味噌 (@Aomiso97) March 18, 2025
それぞれの選手にメガシンカポケモンがあてられています。 pic.twitter.com/tbGOpaxABs
MLB Tokyo Series
Each player is assigned a Mega Evolution Pokémon.
シカゴカブスの登場シーン— 青味噌 (@Aomiso97) March 18, 2025
シロナ戦のBGMのアレンジです。 pic.twitter.com/h3ekolMZRV
Chicago Cubs intro scene
This is an arrangement of the background music for the battle against Cynthia.
The player introduction ceremony also featured a child in a baseball uniform holding a Pokéball on the pitcher's mound. MLB posted the full Pokémon-themed player introduction ceremony, Pikachu mascots and all:
Fans of Pokémon and baseball have noted the similarities between Garchomp and Ohtani's stats for years. X (formerly Twitter) user @5CRubmZm9w971 posted an image of a pair of Ohtani and Garchomp pop-up stands at a store last year. As the stands' captions half-jokingly note, the two are nearly identical in height, weight, two-way playing style, and unstoppability once they appear.
速報！ 大谷翔平さんはガブリアスとほぼ同じ pic.twitter.com/i1OeAQdlkk— こういうの瞬電って言うんだぜ (@5CRubmZm9w971) September 7, 2024
Breaking news! Shohei Ohtani is almost the same as Garchomp
While Pokémon took center stage during the Tokyo Series, Japanese musicians YOSHIKI and Little Glee Monster also appeared at the games to perform the American and Japanese national anthems. The MLB posted videos just after their performances. YOSHIKI has performed the national anthem for several Dodgers games in the past.
Yoshiki's incredible National Anthem performances at the #TokyoSeries 🇺🇸🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/lqxLul5vdz— MLB (@MLB) March 18, 2025
The Dodgers beat the Cubs in both games of the series, winning 4 to 1 on Tuesday and 6 to 3 on Wednesday.
