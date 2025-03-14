How would you rate episode 10 of

Dr. Stone: Science Future ?

© 米スタジオ・Boichi／集英社・Dr.STONE製作委員会

On the surface, this week'sis about building a tunnel and preparing for the upcoming battle. But when you dive beneath, it's actually about two people: Taiju and Luna.

Taiju is the kind of person that's impossible to hate. He is just so forthright and trustworthy—so innately good—that it's hard to know what to do with him at times. As for the events of this episode, we know what any normal person would do—drive full steam ahead and try to lose their pursuers in the forest. Of course, Taiju isn't normal—and so invites them to ride with him instead.

This, of course, throws Carlos completely off. Even with the language barrier, he can see what Taiju is offering and can feel no ill intent. Before long, he's even driving the car—helping an enemy who just helped him in turn. It's just the instinctual response to someone like Taiju.

I've said it before and I'll say it again: Taiju is the biggest difference between Senku and Dr. Xeno. He is the one who keeps Senku grounded and humane. Just by being present, he is a constant reminder of the good in humanity—a reminder that science exists to help mankind, not control it.

On the other side of the story, we have Luna. She has a heart that makes her want to help others. But when she failed out of med school, she tried to switch her focus and become totally selfish—to find love and basically become a trophy wife. Now she finds herself as the closest thing to a doctor the stone world has—and with her people's enemy on her operating table.

Despite her obvious faults, Luna has a good eye for men. She can see whether they are worthwhile people or not. This is why it was so hard for her to give the order to kill Taiju—she could see the good in him from a mile away. Now, in Senku, she sees the kind of man who can do the impossible—who can bring back the world she was born into step-by-step. While Dr. Xeno may have the drive and ambition that Luna finds so attractive, he has none of the love she is looking for. And while we know that Senku has no interest in romance, love is not an alien concept to him. He loves science. He loves his friends—and he certainly cares for his people.

What Luna wants in this episode is an excuse to do the right thing. She needs something to justify switching sides—something that fits with the mental image she's built for herself. Getting a boyfriend? Well, that's always been a goal in her life. And if that boyfriend happens to be the enemy leader, then turning traitor can't be helped, right? Not only will she get the man of her dreams, but she'll have to save his life as well.

All in all, this episode shows the flaw in Dr. Xeno's little society. He rules through power and fear but doesn't inspire loyalty. It's only the career soldiers who have instilled in them a strict chain of command (and have an iron-clad respect for Stanley) that follow Dr. Xeno willingly. As for Luna, Carlos, and Max, they're just along for the ride. But the moment they have the choice, it's clear which way they will go.

Rating:

Random Thoughts:

• Oh! So, Carlos was Luna's driver and Max was her bodyguard! ...I wonder if these were their real jobs or if they were self-appointed ones.

• Oh man, Carlos' face when he realizes that the Kingdom of Science had two scientists.

• Did anyone else ever notice that Francois and Luna's petrification marks are pretty close to the same shape?

• The message Gen is listening to on the receiver earring is Luna's from the previous scene—it's not a new message directed at him.

<prev Episodes 1-2 Episode 3 Episode 4 Episode 5 Episode 6 Episode 7 Episode 8 Episode 9 Episode 10