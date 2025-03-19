King of Prism -Your Endless Call- Anime Film's Teaser Announces New Cast

The official website for the King of Prism -Your Endless Call- Miinna Kirameki! Prism☆Tours film, the latest work in the King of Prism anime franchise , revealed its teaser trailer, story, and new cast member on Wednesday. The video also reveals and previews a new song titled "Lovepara! -Endless Love,Love-" performed by the SePTENTRION unit.

Japanese model and actor Satsuki Nakayama will voice the new character Ai Kannazuki, a mysterious young man sent from the Prism World as the final messenger, with the order to eliminate Louis.

Image via King of Prism anime's X/Twitter account ©Ｔ－ＡＲＴＳ／syn Sophia／エイベックス・ピクチャーズ／タツノコプロ／KING OF PRISM Project

The film's story is set a few months after the "PRISM.1" tournament, when Shin Ichijo performed without any recollection, and gave his fans the performance he had always wanted to do at "Rose Party," but Shin is still left with a gloomy feeling. To cheer him up, other members of the SePTENTRION unit invited Shin to get into a secretly developed time machine, and go back to the time when the seven of them performed for the first time, the "Dear Crown Christmas Live" concert. The group gets a blast touring other past Prism Shows, including shows performed by the legendary "Big Three."

The film's staff also revealed that characters from the Idol Time PriPara and Pretty Rhythm anime series will appear in the film.

Image via King of Prism anime's X/Twitter account ©Ｔ－ＡＲＴＳ／syn Sophia／エイベックス・ピクチャーズ／タツノコプロ／KING OF PRISM Project

In addition to the cast reprising roles,returns for the new film as chief director atand is also credited asfor the script. Otherveterans in the staff include character designer; series guest character designers, and; CG director; original Prism Jump designer; and composeris directing the sound, andis distributing.

King of Prism is a spinoff of the Pretty Rhythm franchise . The first film in the franchise , KING OF PRISM by PrettyRhythm , opened in January 2016. The second film, King of Prism: PRIDE the HERO , opened in Japan in June 2017. The later King of Prism: Shiny Seven Stars anime project is both a theatrical film series and a television anime. The film series screened as four films that opened in March through May 2019. The 12-episode television anime version premiered in April 2019, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

The King of Prism All Stars: Prism Show Best 10 anime film opened in Japan in January 2020. King of Prism: Dramatic Prism.1 , a recompilation of the King of Prism: Shiny Seven Stars theatrical film series and television anime with new sections, opened in Japan on August 16.