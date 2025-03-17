Interest
Naruto, Mr. Osomatsu, Chibi Maruko-chan Enjoy a Night Out in Restaurant App Ads
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Japanese restaurant app Hot Pepper Gourmet launched a series of collaboration commercials with Naruto, Mr. Osomatsu, Tensai Bakabon, and Chibi Maruko-chan on Sunday. The three sets of commercials feature Naruto and Kakashi, the Matsuno sextuplets with Tensai Bakabon's Papa, and Maruko Sakura and Tomozō Sakura enjoying a night out in different restaurants. The Mr. Osomatsu/Tensai Bakabon commercial also has seven variations focusing on one of the sextuplets or Papa.
The Hot Pepper Gourmet X (formerly Twitter) account teased the commercial campaign in a series of posts on Saturday. The posts show the different restaurants with the silhouettes of the Naruto, Mr. Osomatsu, Tensai Bakabon, and Chibi Maruko-chan characters, and a caption capturing the concept of the respective commercial.
あの先生と一緒にご飯に来た人物は...？ pic.twitter.com/MAeFDnmhlO— ホットペッパーグルメ (@HP_gurume) March 16, 2025
Who is the person who came to eat with the teacher…?
居酒屋であの兄弟達と盛り上がってるのは...あのパパ...? pic.twitter.com/TdZq4o7fM8— ホットペッパーグルメ (@HP_gurume) March 15, 2025
Is that Papa having fun with those brothers at the izakaya?
お寿司屋さんにやって来た、あの二人は...？ pic.twitter.com/oC5RZ5KOZg— ホットペッパーグルメ (@HP_gurume) March 14, 2025
Who are those two who came to the sushi restaurant…?
Update: Naruto's dinner mate corrected. Thanks, malvarez1.
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history