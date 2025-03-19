Evangelion Director Hideaki Anno Is Working on 5 Different Scripts Now

This is a timeline of my assistance with the script for the theatrical advance release of GQuuuuuuX -Beginning-.



The project started in 2018 when producer Sugitani approached Sunrise (at the time) to have Tsurumaki direct a Gundam project.

Tsurumaki decided on the project concept of "a fictional war story set in a world where Zeon wins" on December 4, 2018.

Tsurumaki submitted his first proposal on March 14, 2019.

I sent my proposal memo to Sugitani on October 17, 2019.

Tsurumaki submitted a two-page proposal for presentation to Sunrise on November 7, 2019.

A 54-page proposal containing the main design proposal and story structure was submitted on July 7, 2021. (At this stage, the plan was to animate "until Char steals the Gundam" with about 5 minutes of prologue.)



I proposed to Tsurumaki the prequel part be depicted over a certain length, and I wrote the first plot memo on July 30, 2021.

I wrote 12 pages with dialogue, from the scene of birds flying inside the space colony to the situation in Side 6 after the armistice agreement, and the problem of an increase in refugees due to the decline of the Federation. At that time, I was doing post-production for Shin [Ultra]man, preparing for the Hideaki Anno Exhibition, scouting locations for Shin [Kamen] Rider, and holding meetings with art and costume designers. I roughly put together the ideas I had been writing in my idea memo since April 22, 2021 in one day.



The first draft of the plot, which was a compilation of the accumulated idea from my notes, was submitted on August 29, 2021.

After a short break, the revised plot was submitted on February 5, 2022.

Around this time, I was working on post-production for Shin Ultraman and editing Shin Kamen Rider and Shin Complete Thunderbirds.



The first draft of the script was on May 12, 2022.

The second draft of the script was on July 6, 2022.

The third draft of the script was on July 14, 2022.

Around this time in 2022, I was working on post-production for Shin Kamen Rider and Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time bonus footage.



The fourth draft of the script was on December 4, 2022.

This was the final draft of the script, which I submitted to Tsurumaki for his approval, and then moved on to storyboard work. At that time, I was working on post-production for Shin Rider.

Additionally, I was asked to write an additional polished script for the Second Battle of Solomon, which is during the second half of the One Year War, and I sent the first draft, which also served as the plot, on July 12, 2022.

At the same time, I was also helping with ship design and the like. At that time I was also working on post-production for Shin Kamen Rider , mainly checking the VFX.

The second draft of the script was completed a year later on July 10, 2023.

Tsurumaki received the third, and final draft, on August 18, 2023.

At the same time, I was helping with storyboarding and other things for GQuuuuuuX.



That's how I'm "giving back" to Tsurumaki, who has been helping me ever since the key animation for the first episode of Nadia . That's all there is to my motivation for GQuuuuuuX.

To make the work more interesting, whenever I have time during pre-production work for Yamato, I am also offering various opinions on the TV series regarding any points that I'm concerned about. And that is also part of "giving back."

The positive reception and box office success of the theatrical advance release GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- will be a new achievement for Tsurumaki in the public's and industry's eyes.

We appreciate your continued support.



Comment by Hideaki Anno