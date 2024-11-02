KonoSuba: Fantastic Days Smartphone Game Ends Service on January 30

Game ends service in English on same day; Japanese announcement mentions planned offline version

KONOSUBA : Fantastic Days

Sumzap

Sumzap

The official website for's) smartphone game revealed on Thursday that the game will end service on January 30, 2025 at 3:00 p.m. JST.stated it will continue to release the game's main story along with events and campaigns until the service ends. Additionally,stated it plans to create an offline version of the app after the service ends.

Seisoft also announced on Thursday that the English version of the game will also end service on January 30. The English announcement did not mention an offline version.

The game debuted in Japan in February 2020. Nexon launched the game globally in August 2021, but the game later moved to Seisoft. The game has a fully-voiced original story, and players are able to form parties with familiar characters and enter combat.

The game has a novel adaptation from writer Hirukuma ( Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon ) and with illustrations by original KONOSUBA novel illustrator Kurone Mishima . The novel shipped in March 2022. Yen Press released the novel in English in July 2023.

The game also inspired a manga adaptation that launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in April 2022. Kasumi Morino draws the manga. The manga's fourth volume shipped on June 21.

Source: KONOSUBA Fantastic Days smartphone game's website and English Facebook page via Yaraon!





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.