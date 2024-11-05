Bleach Manga Gets 2nd New Rock Musical in 2025

The official website for the Bleach manga's new rock musical adaptation announced on Tuesday that its second production titled Rock Musical Bleach ~Arrancar the Final~ will run at the Galaxy Theatre in Tokyo from February 8 to 24, and at the Cool Japan Park Osaka WW Hall in Osaka from March 1 to 9. The musical's staff also revealed the new stage play's television commercial, visual, and returning cast and staff members.

The stage play's cast members include:

Rui Kihara as Ichigo Kurosaki

Yuria Satō as Orihime Inoue

Chanhe as Yasutora Sado

Hisanori Satō as Uryū Ishida

Shogo Yamazaki as Shinji Hirako

Miyū Nakano as Hiyori Sarugaki

Masakazu Nemoto as Kisuke Urahara

Yuki Izawa as Sōsuke Aizen

Akiko Kodama, who directed and wrote the script of Rock Musical Bleach ~Arrancar the Beginning~ , is again writing the script and directing the next production. Shu Kanematsu is also returning from the previous production to compose the music.

Rock Musical Bleach ~Arrancar the Beginning~ , the first of the new Rock Musical Bleach stage play ran from May 12-26 in Tokyo, and from May 31 to June 2 in Osaka.

, the current run of the original manga's ongoing anime adaptation, premiered onand its affiliates on October 5.

The anime's first cours (quarter of a year) premiered in October 2022, and ended in December 2022 with a one-hour special that combined the anime's 12th and 13th episodes. Viz Media is streaming the anime on Hulu in the U.S. The anime is streaming on Disney+ internationally, and Ani-One Asia is streaming the series in many Asian countries.

The anime's second cours premiered in the United States on Hulu , in Latin America on Star+ , and in select other countries internationally on Disney+ in July 2023.

The anime will run for four cours with breaks in between.

The anime covers the rest of the original manga up through its ending. The Thousand Year Blood War arc is the final arc of the manga, and covers volumes 55-74.

