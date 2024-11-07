Gantz Creator Hiroya Oku to Work on New Manga

Oku: It [story] is still in my head, but I am itching to draw it soon

Image via Amazon © Hiroya Oku, Dark Horse

This year's 23rd issue of'smagazine revealed on Friday thatmanga creatorwill start working on a new manga. In a message along with the announcement, Oku stated that the new manga's story is still in his head, and he is itching to draw it soon. Oku added that he will try his best to make the new story interesting.

Oku's Gantz manga ran from 2000 to 2013. The manga inspired a television anime, a CG anime film, two Japanese live-action films, and two spinoff manga. Dark Horse Comics released the manga in North America. Oku launched the GANTZ:E historical spinoff manga with artist Jin Kagetsu in January 2020.

A Hollywood live-action adaptation of the original Gantz manga was announced in November 2021. Julius Avery (live-action 2018 Overlord film, Son of a Gun ) will serve as director for Sony Pictures ' upcoming film.

Shueisha 's "Jump TOON" vertical-scrolling manga service launched a new vertical-scrolling full-color edition of the manga titled GANTZ : T on July 7.

Oku ended his Inuyashiki manga series in its 10th compiled book volume in September 2017. Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in North America in print, and Crunchyroll released the series digitally. The manga's anime adaptation premiered in October 2017, and it streamed on Amazon 's Anime Strike service. A live-action film adaptation opened in Japan in April 2018.

Oku launched the GIGANT manga in Big Comic Superior in December 2017, and it ended in 2021.