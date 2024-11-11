Live-Action Red Blue Series Reveals Cast, Staff, December 17 Debut

Keito Kimura, Makoto Hasegawa, Taiga Tsubaki, more join mixed martial arts story

The official X/Twitter account for MBS ' "Dramaism" programming block revealed the cast, staff, and December 17 premiere date for the live-action series of Atsushi Namikiri 's Red Blue mixed martial arts manga on Tuesday.

The cast includes:



(Top row, left to right in image above)

Gaku Sano as Kanenari Tokiwa

The Rampage dance and vocal unit member Makoto Hasegawa as Sannosuke Iwase

dance and vocal unit member Makoto Hasegawa as Sannosuke Iwase Fantastics dance and vocal unit member Keito Kimura as Aoba Suzuki

dance and vocal unit member Keito Kimura as Aoba Suzuki IMP. idol group member Taiga Tsubaki as Kenshin Akasawa

Sho Kasamatsu as Wataru Amachi

ONE N' ONLY dance and vocal unit member Eiku Yamashita as Kota Tamamatsu

as Kota Tamamatsu DXTEEN boy band member Naru Ōkubo as Yuga Hazuru

The Rampage member Kaisei Takechi as Ganmaru Nueji

member Kaisei Takechi as Ganmaru Nueji Genin wa Jibun ni Aru. dance and vocal unit member Takato Ōkura as Amu Hiiragi

dance and vocal unit member Takato Ōkura as Amu Hiiragi DDT pro wrestler Kazuma Sumi as Mamoru Hachiya

(Bottom row, left to right in image above)

Takayuki Hayashi ( Pocket ni Bōken wo Tsumekonde ) and Takeshi Furusawa (live-action ReLIFE ) are directing the series. Keiya Tabuchi is the action director. Japanese MMA competitor Yushin Okami is supervising the MMA sequences in the series. Shūhō Takase, Hikaru Kimura, and Keita Meguro are penning the scripts.

The series will premiere on MBS and TBS ' "Dramaism" programming block on December 17. The series will stream on Netflix , as well as a catch-up stream on the TVer and MBS Dogaism services. (Tuesday's announcement describes the series's unlimited streaming as exclusively on Netflix , but does not specify if this exclusivity is worldwide, or for Japan only.)

The manga's story centers on Aoba Suzuki, a gloomy and sickly high school student, who can't forgive his mixed martial arts prodigy schoolmate Kenshin Akasawa, when he told Aoba that he seems empty without a dream. Spurred on by the "dream" of landing a punch on Kenshin once and his words, Aoba enters the world of mixed martial arts.

Namikiri launched the manga in Weekly Shonen Sunday in January 2022. Shogakukan published the manga's 11th compiled book volume on September 18.

Sources: Dramaism X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie