Cinnamoroll Designer Miyuki Okumura Leaves Sanrio

Okumura to work as freelance artist while studying drawing/writing

Cinnamoroll design debut in 2002 Image via Sanrio © 2024 SANRIO CO.,LTD.

, the designer of's Cinnamoroll character, announced on her X (formerly) account on Sunday that she has leftand is now a freelance artist. Okumura stated that she plans to work as a freelance while she studies drawing and writing.

Sanrio then posted an official announcement regarding Okumura's resignation on Monday. Sanrio expressed its deepest gratitude to Okumura for her years of hard work and for the achievements she has made.

Sanrio is also accepting fan letters for Okumura through its Ichigo Shimbun (Strawberry Newspaper) until December.

Sanrio also stated that the production team that has been working with Okumura in the production of Cinnamoroll will continue working on the series, and the company will announce a new designer as soon as it is decided.

Okumura has worked at Sanrio for 25 years as a character designer and an executive officer. Aside from Cinnamoroll, she also designed the Lloromannic, Wish me mell, and Beatcats characters. Okumura is also one of the executive producers for the Aggretsuko anime series.