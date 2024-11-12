Taishi Mori's Asoko de Hataraku Musubu-san Series to End in 2 Chapters

Manga about sales representative who likes condom researcher Musubu-san launched in 2017

Image via Amazon Japan © Taishi Mori, Shogakukan

Shogakukan

The December issue of'smagazine revealed on Tuesday that's(Musubu-san Works There) manga will end in two chapters.

The manga's story centers on Gorō Sagami, a sales representative at Shōnan Rubber Industries. He secretly has a crush on Musubu-san, a researcher at the company's Integrated Development Department, who diligently does research about condoms.

Mori launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Sunday in 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's first compiled book volume in 2018, and the sixth volume in December 2023.

Tomohiro Yokomaku and Mori launched the ongoing Radiation House manga in Shueisha 's Grand Jump magazine in October 2015. Shueisha will publish the manga's 17th volume on November 19. The manga inspired a live-action television series adaptation, which premiered in Japan in April 2019. The live-action series' second season premiered in October 2021.

Mori's 2009-2013 manga Kyō no Asuka Show inspired an original web anime adaptation. Mori began Kuchibiru ni Uta o (A Song to Your Lips), a manga adaptation of Eiichi Nakata 's original novel, in Shogakugan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday ( Gessan ) magazine in 2013 and ended the series in 2014. A film adaptation of the manga opened in Japan in February 2015.