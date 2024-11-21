Live-Action Gannibal Season 2's Teaser Unveils March 19 Premiere

Season 1 premiered in 2022

The official YouTube channel of Disney+ Japan started streaming the teaser trailer for the second live-action season adapting Masaaki Ninomiya 's Gannibal horror manga on Thursday. The teaser revealed ithe season's March 19 premiere.

Disney+ Japan also revealed the series' key visual:

© 2023 Disney

The first season's cast and staff are returning for the second one.stars as protagonist Daigo Agawa.plays the role of Keisuke Gotō, the next head of the Gotō family, which rules the village.plays Yuki Agawa, Daigo's wife.

Shinzo Katayama is again directing the series, and Takamasa Ōe is writing the scripts. Teruhisa Yamamoto is the producer for the second season. The season will exclusively stream on Disney+ Japan.

Disney+ streamed the first season of the Gannibal live-action series in December 2022, and it ran for seven episodes. According to entertainment news website Variety, Disney+ stated that the series is the most-watched locally produced original series on Disney+ Japan based on hours streamed.

Ablaze licensed the manga and published the first compiled book volume in North America on July 2, and the third volume will ship on December 24. The company describes the story:

In GANNIBAL , Daigo Agawa is a resident police officer who has been recently assigned to the remote mountain village of Kuge. He is initially warmly welcomed by the villagers, but with the suspicious death of an old woman, he gradually becomes aware of the anomaly of the village and begins to suspect that “The people in this village are eating people.”

Ablaze launched a Kickstarter campaign in October 2023 for the Kickstarter exclusive limited-edition hardcover version of the manga in a complete 13-volume box set. The campaign reached its goal within hours of launching.

Ninomiya debuted the manga in Nihonbungeisha 's Weekly Manga Goraku magazine in October 2018, and ended it in November 2021. The manga's 13th and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in February 2022.